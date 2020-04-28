Thailand’s TTM show returns in 2021

BANGKOK, 28 April 2020: After postponing Thailand’s premier travel trade show TTM+, originally scheduled for Phuket in June, the Tourism Authority of Thailand says the show will skip a year to resume in 2021.

At the time it announced the postponement of TTM+ last March, TAT said it hoped to reschedule the two-day travel trade mart to dates later in the year. But as the Covid-19 crisis unfolded with lockdowns and a global pause in airline services, TAT decided to cancel the 2020 edition of TTM+ altogether.

TAT still need to finalise the dates for the 2021 mart, but Phuket remains the host venue. Around 400 international travel buyers attend the show. They engage in business appointments with 350 sellers representing travel content and experiences in Thailand and neighbouring countries; Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.

“The cancellation is obviously due to the uncertainty for both the participants and for international travel as a whole. It is a decision proposed by TAT and endorsed by the private sector of Phuket,” a source in TAT told TTR Weekly.

TAT is now working on online marketing activities to support buyers and sellers in this challenging time.

“This may include online trade meets where business can be conducted and a series of webinars to update businesses and improve their marketing capabilities.”