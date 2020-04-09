Thailand eases visa rules

BANGKOK, 9 April 2020: Thailand’s Prime Minister on Wednesday signed off on a proposal that provides foreigners with a stay extension until 30 April.

Visitors on visas that expired after 26 March (tourist visa, visa-on-arrival or visa-free stay) are now eligible for an automatic extension of stay up to 30 April. The deal was approved by the Ministry of Interior Affairs and signed by the Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha late Wednesday.

The concession up to 30 April could be reviewed and the standard visa process reintroduced at the discretion of the authorities or when the situation returns to normal.

The bureau was responding to complaints of overcrowding at its branches and the accompanying risk of contracting the virus as tourists clamoured to renew tourist visas. Many of them are stranded in Thailand following travel and flight bans and their stay authorisations are about to expire.

Details of the concession emerged Wednesday after a well-known blogger and longtime British expatriate, Richard Barrow, wrote on his social media platform that the bureau had proposed plans to allow an automatic 30-day visa extension.

In addition to the automatic extension of stay for tourists, Thailand’s permanent residents will not lose their status if they are not able to return to the country within the one-year deadline. However, they will have to comply with Immigration Bureau announcements on any extension privilege.

The 90-day reporting requirement for foreigners holding one-year visas remains unchanged. (Not mentioned in any of the official documents (Ministry of Interior and Royal Gazette)*. They must either complete the process in person at the nearest immigration office or online using the bureau’s app.

*Please see an immigration bureau notice from its home page posted at the end of this report that suspends 90-day reporting for the time being.

https://twitter.com/RichardBarrow

(Source: Khao Sod and Richard Barrow tweet)

Immigration Bureau notice posted on its home page 9 April following the publication of the visa concessions published on the Royal Gazette.

📣 Announcing the latest visa relief measures on 7 April 2020

.

👮‍♂️ The person whose visas has expired from 26th of March 2020 will be automatically extended to 30th of April 2020. There is no need to apply for a visa extension at the Immigration Office for this period and will not be fined THB 500 per day for this case.

.

👮‍♂️ Aliens who are due for 90 days reports between 26th of March 2020 and 30th of April 2020 are temporarily exempted from reporting in this period until further notice.

.

👮‍♂️Aliens who are holding Border Passes will be allowed to stay in Thailand for now. However, Aliens with Border Passes must depart Thailand within 7 days of the border crossing points opening date.

Aliens are advised to follow announcements regarding Immigration measures closely for updates. (Currently, measures announced until 30 April 2020 or further updates)