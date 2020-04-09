Thai beaches under lockdown

BANGKOK, 9 April 2020: All of Thailand’s beach resorts are now under lockdown following an announcement Wednesday that closed Pattaya a famous resort town on the Gulf of Thailand.

Chang Island in Trat province was also one of the last to order a lockdown when the governor of Trat province declared the lockdown 4 April.

It impacted on Chang, Mak, Wai and Koh Kood islands all popular spots for tourists. Hotels were told to close and most foreigners have now left the islands on the few remaining ferry services available.

Just 240 km south of Bangkok on the Gulf of Thailand Prachuap Khiri Khan municipality ordered a lockdown of all resorts including Hua Hin on the 3 April. It included all hotels that were given a couple of days to clear the properties of guests.

Considered Thailand’s oldest beach resort, Pattaya officially locks down today 9 April with five road checkpoints preventing access to all but residents and those who can demonstrate proof of residence in the coastal town.

Health and security officials will check the temperatures of all people passing through the checkpoints.

The announcement says people must stay at home and only travel within the town or beyond on essential business. Hotels have also closed.

Phuket island in South Thailand is under lockdown with stricter rules applying to Patong district famous for its entertainment zone. All hotels in Phuket and Phang Nga provinces including Khao Lak, have now shut and Phuket International Airport closes 10 April until the end of the month. All roads and sea links between Phuket and the mainland are now closed.

Krabi and Pang Nga announced at the weekend a lockdown “until further notice” which closes hotels for all foreigners by midnight 9 April.

Those who remain in the province will be assigned to accommodation under quarantine measures in order to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Two popular islands, Phi Phi and Lanta, as well as Krabi’s Ao Nang bay, are included in the lockdown instructions.

All resorts Surat Thani province including the tourist islands of Samui, Phangan and Tao, as well as Mu Ko Ang Thong Marine National Park are now closed.

All hotels are closed except those serving as field hospitals and local quarantine venues.