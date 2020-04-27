STR: hotels hit rock bottom

SINGAPORE, 27 April 2020: Hotels across the Asia Pacific reported all-time lows in three key performance metrics during March, according to data from STR.

Based on US dollar constant currency comparing March with the same month last year occupancy slumped 59.5% to 28.3%. Average daily rate (ADR declined 17.6% to USD80.82 while revenue per available room (RevPAR) dropped 66.7% to USD22.85

The absolute levels in each of the three KPIs were the lowest for any month on record in the region.

Based on local currency, STR highlighted specific destination markets during March.

China

Occupancy: -65.4% to 23.2%.

ADR: -35.4% to CNY332.41.

RevPAR: -77.6% to CNY76.96

In March 2020 data showed green shoots of recovery with China’s absolute occupancy level up from February (12.8%), which was the lowest occupancy month on record in the country.

Key markets, Beijing and Shanghai, reported decreases in the metric of 78.7% and 73.7%, respectively. China’s ADR remained lower than February (CNY406.22), but RevPAR was up slightly from that second month of the year (CNY52.12).

Singapore

Occupancy: -53.6% to 38.3%.

ADR: -19.1% to SGD212.40.

RevPAR: -62.4% to SGD81.35.

The absolute occupancy and RevPAR levels were the lowest for any month in STR’s Singapore database.

(Source: STR)