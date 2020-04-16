Stay in the city rate floated in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 16 April 2020: At least one hotel group is stepping up to the plate to offer a bargain rate for residents who live in the suburbs but need to travel to work every day in downtown Bangkok.

Heritage Hotel Group posted on Facebook a seven-night stay for THB5,500 (USD189) at its Heritage Hotels Bangkok property near Chong Nonsi BTS.

The group’s Heritage Hotels Bangkok is located in the central business district, a block from the Skytrain station and 2 km from Lumphini Park.

The group is made up of Heritage Hotels Bangkok (Chong Nonsi BTS) Heritage Hotels Sathorn, Heritage Hotels Srinakarin, H-Residence Sathorn and H2 Bangkok

In its promotional blurb, the group says the rate is for people who have to work in downtown Bangkok and don’t want to commute home where they could put their family, particularly the elderly and children at risk. Agoda promotes a daily rate of THB1,000, including tax and service for the hotel which it identifies as Heritage Hotel Silom.

The three price categories are:

7 nights THB5,500

14 nights THB10,500

30 nights THB21,500

Deal features

Convenient transportation, next to Chong Nonsi station.

Close to convenience stores 7-11.

Free 1 box lunch per day delivered to the room from the hotel restaurant. Cleaning service twice a week with linen change and towels.

Free WiFi 24 hours and work desk.

Fitness, swimming pool.

24-hour security service.

For a guideline, hoteliers told TTR Weekly that the Thai government offers hotels a rate of THB800 a night per room to house state quarantine guests for their mandatory 14-day lockdown.