Smile video a tribute to front-liners

MANILA, 8 April 2020: As a tribute to all the front-liners facing the threat of Covid-19, the Philippines’ Department of Tourism released a video clip Monday that captures not only their resilience but also the commitment to making a difference.

“Filipinos are known for their smiles. Even if we can’t see the smiles behind the masks, their warmth can be felt in acts of compassion and kindness. As we wait out the end of this challenging time, let us never forget to show the world who we truly are: a nation of caring, and compassionate people,” the DOT said in a blurb for the new video.

Titled ‘Smile’ the video was pieced together from existing user-created videos and photos already posted online in social media and the news media the Philippines News Agency reported.

It focuses on the men and women at the front line such as medical health workers, grocery and convenience store clerks, delivery men, basic services and utility crew members, and the police and military officers.

Ely Buendia, who composed “With a Smile” for the legendary band, the Eraserheads, generously allowed the use of his composition while singer and songwriter Bea Lorenzo provided vocals over a sparse, cinematic reworking of the classic anthem.

(Source: PNA)