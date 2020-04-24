Princess Cruises make it easy to change plans

SINGAPORE, 24 April 2020: Princess Cruises has temporarily revised its final payment dates and cancellation policies for voyages through 15 October 2020.

Any payments made prior to the final payment date are refundable in the original method of payment.

There are new policies handling cancellations and refunds after the final payment date.

On cruises sailing before 31 July 2020, guests can cancel up to 48 hours before the sailing date and receive a Future Cruise Credit (a voucher for a vacation to be booked at a later date), for any cancellation fees and a refund of additional funds received to the original payment method.

On cruises sailing 1 August through 15 October 2020, guests can cancel up to 30 days before the sailing date and receive a Future Cruise Credit for any cancellation fees, and a refund of additional funds received to the original payment method.

Princess Cruises had earlier cancelled all voyages through 30 June, 2020.

More information can be found here:

https://www.princess.com/plan/cruise-with-confidence/cancellation-final-payment-policy/