Pimalai renovates villas

LANTA, Thailand, 9 April 2020: Following the lockdown of Lanta island, Pimalai Resort & Spa will concentrate on renovating 20 hillside villas that overlook the resort’s beach.

The small holiday island along with most destinations stretching along the Andaman Sea coast such as Khao Lak north of Phuket and Krabi are in all lockdown until 30 April.

Lanta relies on commercial airlines serving Krabi airport 85 km away and for the present, it is cut off with no land transport or taxi services to safeguard it from Covid-19.

Even at the best of times, the island has a short holiday season tucked between a dominant monsoon season that buffets the island beaches June to October.

Commenting on the island’s remoteness of the island, Pimalai Resort & Spa general manager, Patrice Landrein said: “Look how the world has changed. We came here to create a private, nature-inspired experience. This is now more relevant than ever before – and we will continue to move forward.”

Renovation of the villas is being undertaken by Thailand’s P49 and on the drawing board is a new wedding chapel the first on the island designed by Habita, that has worked on Six Senses and Soneva projects.

Despite hotel operations hibernating the management is offering repeat guests access to online yoga classes three to four times a week.

A full deep-cleaning and maintenance programme is in progress across all 300 rai (120 acres) of the resort including accommodation, public areas, restaurants, spa and gardens. Alternative energy programmes, composting, and organic growing are all in full swing.