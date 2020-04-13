PATA sets up Covid-19 survey

BANGKOK, 13 April 2020: The Pacific Asia Travel Association is launching an in-depth survey to gauge the impact of Covid-19 on travel and hospitality organisations in the Asia-Pacific.

PATA is asking industry stakeholders to take just a few minutes to complete the survey to help it better understand how the current pandemic is impacting their organisations.

PATA Business Impact Survey (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2CXYWQD).

PATA said that completing the survey would provide valuable information that would help the association to reach out and work with policymakers and other stakeholders on their behalf to achieve an appropriate response.

PATA makes the pledge that all survey responses will be kept anonymous.

However, PATA will offer the opportunity for survey participants to share input with their local governments, so they have a better understanding of the concerns, challenges and issues.

“As the industry faces one of the greatest threats it has ever seen, we need to take action now,” said PATA CEO Mario Hardy. “ Through a cooperative and coordinated approach, we hope to build a more resilient, responsible, sustainable and stronger travel and tourism industry.

“Pata will continue to stand by our members and industry colleagues during times such as these, and I thank you for your continued support,” he added.