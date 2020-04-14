PAL readies to resume flights

MANILA, 14 April 2020: Philippine Airlines looks like it will be one of the early birds that will be ready to resume selected flights in Asia this May.

According to Airlineroute timetable updates, the airline confirmed it would resume flights from Cebu to Bangkok with a three-weekly service in May.

From its Manila base, it is planning to resume services to Bangkok with 10 weekly flights, while flights to Vietnam will resume with eight weekly flights to Ho Chi Minh City and three to Hanoi. It will resume three weekly flights to Phnom Penh Cambodia.

Other services due to resume from Cebu include weekly flights to:

Los Angeles (3)

Nagoya (4)

Osaka (4)

Seoul daily

Tokyo: daily

From Manila other flights due to resume are: