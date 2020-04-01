Nok reassures SET on flights

BANGKOK, 1 April 2020: Nok Airlines Public Company Limited has responded to a request from the Stock Exchange of Thailand to clarify details of services during the Covid-19 crisis.

It confirmed domestic flights continue for the present although the airline will stop its daily services to Phuket from 10 to 30 April due to the island’s lockdown of all transport air, sea and land.

It has already cut domestic routes; Krabi and Mae Hong Son in line with its business plan announced last year but unrelated to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Based at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport, the airline suspended its Hiroshima route from 8 March to 30 April; Ho Chi Minh City from 21 March to 31 May and Yangon, Myanmar from 23 March to 30 April.

The company warned it would continue to adjust flights in accordance with travel shutdown measures introduced by various provinces.

On its website, the airline posted more details on route cancellations. Flights to Nanning (NNG) and Chengdu (CTU) both in China were cut 31 January with a resumption date of 30 April which is now very unlikely. Flights to Hiroshima (HIJ) in Japan halted on 8 March and are due to resume 30 April at the very earliest.