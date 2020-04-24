Meals on wheels keep chefs busy

PATTAYA, 24 April 2020: They say necessity is the mother of invention, so when Pattaya’s top resort property goes into the takeaway meal business, it hardly raises an eyebrow during the Covid-19 crisis.

Unusual times demand out-of-the-box solutions, and one of them is to box the food usually served in five-star restaurants and deliver it to people’s homes during the lockdown.

Royal Cliff Hotels Group’s courier rings the bell at your apartment to deliver a meal you selected from the menus of the resort’s top-flight restaurants. The menu selection includes Thai, Japanese and Indian favourites as well as Italian and international favourites, kid’s meals and desserts

The resort’s chefs prepare full meals that are then delivered (no transport costs) to your home within a 5 km radius from the resort for meals costing THB300 and up. A delivery fee of THB30 is charged for homes within 6 to 10 km of the resort.

The service is available from 1100 to 2100 daily, but at the moment the curfew that runs from 2000 to 0400 means the last delivery is around 1930.

Food can be ordered via Line @royalcliff or telephone 080 3627860; 038 251 411 or 412.

More details on the website: https://www.royalcliff.com/rchg-service/food-delivery/.