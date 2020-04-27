Malindo back in the air

KUALA LUMPUR, 27 April 2020: After suspending all flights due to Malaysia’s lockdown, Malindo Air resumes domestic services today from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang.

It will start with a single daily flight to each of the domestic destinations that it operates to in Malaysia.

Fares are from MYR199 one-way for domestic travel within Peninsular Malaysia from Subang to Penang; Langkawi; AlorSetar; Kota Bharu; Kuala Terengganu; and Johor Baharu.

Fares from KLIA to Kuching are at MYR299 one-way economy class and MYR499 oneway business class; MYR399 one-way economy class and MYR699 one-way business class from KLIA to Kota Kinabalu.

Fares from KLIA to Penang start at MYR159 one-way economy class and MYR399 one-way business class.

Malindo Air will resume services with flight OD 1012 from KLIA to Kota Kinabalu and OD 1606 from KLIA to Kuching, with both flights departing simultaneously at 0715 on 27 April. The flights are deployed to meet the demands and ease the journey back home for Malaysians, especially students who have been stranded in campuses since the lockdown began. Passengers must bring their own face masks to board or purchase one before being allowed to board.

Malindo Air, which serves most airports in peninsular Malaysia as well as Sabah and Sarawak, shut down its operations during the lockdown period that started on 18 March.

Schedule for Malindo Air’s ATR & 737 from 27 Apr 20 – 15 May 20.

(Source: Bernama)