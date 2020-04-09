Last flights to return home

BANGKOK, 9 April 2020: Here’s some good news for British travellers who are stranded in Thailand hoping to snatch up a flight to the UK.

The UK in Thailand Update posted by the British Embassy says there are more than 400 seats available on EVA Air flights to London.

The BR067 flight departs Bangkok at 1230 10 April and again on 12 April. One-way fares start from THB22,865 for economy and THB32,025 in premium economy.

Book at https://www.evaair.com/

Travellers who need to return to the UK but have failed to book a commercial flight home should send their details to Thailand.Registration@fco.gov.uk.

Provide the following details

Full name

Date of birth

Passport number

Contact email and telephone number

Location and the nearest airport

Date of entry into Thailand

Meanwhile in Laos, the US Department of State has arranged a special charter flight for US citizens and US permanent residents.

The flight will depart from Vientiane at around 1700, 11 April 11 for San Francisco. Exact departure time and routing are subject to change.

All passengers will need to reimburse the US Government for the flight, and a promissory note for approximately USD1900 must be signed before boarding.

No cash or credit card payments will be accepted. Passengers will be responsible for any arrangements or costs (lodging, onward destination or local transportation) beyond the initial destination in the United States.

Travellers who are eligible to book this flight should email laosevac@state.gov, listing the names of the individuals who intend to depart on the flight.

The embassy is not aware of any option available to US citizens to leave Laos via commercial flights. The advisory warns US citizens who wish to return to the United States that they should avail themselves of this chartered flight unless they are prepared to remain in Laos for an indefinite period.