Hotelbeds launches Covid-19 updates

PALMA, Spain, 23 April 2020: Hotelbeds one of the world´s leading bedbanks, launched two innovative COVID-19 operational update services for partners earlier this week.

Hotelbeds has developed an automated WhatsApp and a Facebook Messenger service to enable partners to receive the latest updates on operational issues related to Covid-19.

The service provides details of the global force majeure that Hotelbeds has put in place for all bookings worldwide (with some exceptions) until 30 April.

It also lists destinations that have been closed by local governments, along with details of how pre-existing bookings for those markets are proactively cancelled.

Other features

Information on how to cancel and modify bookings via the Hotelbeds website.

Reference copies of official update emails sent to partners over the last few weeks.

Plus Q&As to answer the most common questions asked by partners

The information available in both the WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger service complements the information available from the dedicated Covid-19 operational website created by Hotelbeds in mid-March and updated daily since. Hotelbeds managing director Carlos Muñoz comments: “We quickly developed our Covid-19 dedicated website resource for partners but were keen to go further by allowing people to also access information via convenient channels like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.”