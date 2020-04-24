Hospitality starts with safety

RAS AL KHAIMAH UAE, 24 April 2020: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority is working closely with the Emirate’s Public Service Department (PSD), to create a certification program aimed at hospitality providers.

The certification process will be determined by a series of measures targeted at the various hotel departments and an official assessment, once the COVID-19 outbreak recovery phase starts.

Tagged ‘RAK Stay Safe’ Hotel Certification, the project will boost trust in the destination’s tourism once travel restrictions are lifted.

Measures will include a full sterilisation programme, conducted alongside the PSD, currently implementing the National Sterilisation Programme in the Emirate, as well as training on appropriate guest interactions, employee engagement, elevated property hygiene standards, and operational procedures to be actioned in the recovery phase.

“Achieving of the certification will result in the hotels being endorsed by the relevant authorities, thereby supporting the public’s confidence in their offerings”, said Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority CEO, Raki Phillips.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority is maintaining a dialogue with hotel partners to ensure compliance with social distancing advisories from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the UAE federal authorities.

The Authority also announced details of its four-step road to recovery places that will initially focus on the domestic market, followed by the GCC and wider Middle East and finally extend to Asia and Europe.

The first phase of recovery will see the launch of the UAE ‘Shortcation’ Campaign that offers guests staying three nights at Ras Al Khaimah hotels, two complimentary passes to attractions such as the Jais Adventure Peak and the Suwaidi Peal Farm.

This will be introduced when the travel restrictions are lifted and will run in addition to the ‘Kids Go Free’ promotion across the hospitality and dining sectors.

These efforts, alongside the RAK ‘Stay Safe’ Hotel Certification, aim to reinforce the destination’s appeal and highlight the precautions taken, once travel can be facilitated.

Source: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority