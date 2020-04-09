GBTA moves convention to November

WASHINGTON DC, 9 April 2020: The Global Business Travel Association has moved its annual convention from 25 to 29 July to new dates 7 to 11 November.

The association’s annual event brings together over 7,000 business travel professionals from more than 50 countries worldwide.

GBTA moved the event in response to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic across the US and the strict travel restrictions now in place that would impact on both domestic and international attendance.

GBTA chief operating officer and executive director Scott Solombrino said: “This is the first time in GBTA’s 52-year history of the convention that we have had to reschedule our signature event.”

Saying he was hopeful that the pandemic would subside on a global level and “that we will be able to help travel managers and sponsors determine how best to revive the industry when we meet in November.”

After talks with the Denver Convention Centre, it was agreed that there was no way to hold a safe, healthy, and successful conference in July.

“We agreed to push the dates out as far as possible in 2020.

Our hope is that the pandemic will pass within the next few months and we will be able to resume our normal activities.

But if that is not the case, we may need to push convention back further. I will continue to keep you informed on the status of the convention.”

The Global Business Travel Association is the world’s premier business travel and meetings trade organization headquartered in the Washington DC area with operations on six continents.

It has a membership of 9,000-plus that manage more than USD345 billion of global business travel and meetings expenditures annually.