Forward buying on Vietjet flights

SINGAPORE, 14 April 2020 – Vietjet has launched a new Power Pass initiative to boost advance sales that will allow pass holders to take unlimited domestic flights in Vietnam and plan their travels up to a year ahead.

The airline operates nearly 300 flights daily covering 45 routes across the country when it is fully operational. Right now, some domestic flights are grounded.

To buy or gift the Power Pass, customers simply need to visit http://powerpass.vietjetair.com or www.vietjetair.com.

The exclusive Power Pass account offers passengers with free air ticket fares (*), 15kg checked baggage and 7kg hand luggage on an unlimited number of domestic flights during the validity of the pass.

Passengers are able to change their flight schedule as many times as they want to for only VND100,000 (approximately USD4) (**) for each change.

The airline offers two Power Pass options. Power Pass Sky6 is priced at VND8,999,000 (approximately USD382) (**) for unlimited domestic flights until the end of 30 September 2020, while the Power Pass Sky12 is priced at VND16,999,000 (approximately USD724) (**) for unlimited domestic flights until the end of 31 March 2021 (***). 200 Power Passes (100 each of the Sky6 and Sky12 options) are also available with a direct discount of up to 50% (**) for lucky passengers who book the passes at http://powerpass.vietjetair.com or www.vietjetair.com .

Additionally, all payments made via HDBank’s credit cards and international payment cards will be entitled to a gift worth VND299,000 (approximately USD13). It means that passengers can also buy the Power Pass from any of HDBanks’s 285 branches and transaction offices nationwide.

(*) Excludes taxes, fees and additional add-on services (if any)

(**) Excluding VAT

(***) Except the Lunar New Year holidays (Tết)