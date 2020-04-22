Flights stay clear of volcano

JAKARTA, 22 April 2020: Following the eruption at Mount Semeru volcano, East Java Indonesian authorities have informed airlines to use alternative air space.

There are no commercial passengers airlines flying at present, but cargo and medical support aircraft have been warned to reroute around the air space near Mount Semeru after it erupted spewing ash columns up to 2,000 metres (6,562 feet) on 17 April.

Lava and hot ash drifted towards Besuk Bang, Besuk Kobokan and Besuk Kembar.

Authorities say they are maintaining an alert level three – out of a maximum four – for the volcano. Tourists in the area had already left before the volcano erupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic that closed Indonesia’s commercial flights and led to a ban on travel.