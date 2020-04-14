Fakers prey on AirAsia fans

SEPANG, 14 April 2020: AirAsia is warning its fans and the general public that a Facebook scam uses the name of its founder Tony Fernandes by offering opportunities to assist in bogus projects in exchange for the promise of membership in a fictitious foundation.

AirAsia said in a statement posted on its website that it has not established any other foundation other than the official AirAsia Foundation.

“The mentioned Tony Fernandes Foundation is in no way linked to AirAsia or its Group CEO Tony Fernandes. Any message purporting to be from Tony Fernandes or Mark Kelvin or sent in relation to a Tony Fernandes Foundation is fraudulent,” the airline explained.

Members of the public are advised to be cautious and refer to AirAsia’s official social media channels for the latest company news on its official website.

The statement said AirAsia would not request personal data or details without specific and lawful measures in place.

The airline encouraged anyone who has doubts, to reach out to the airline via facebook.com/airasia; twitter.com/airasia or AirAsia customer support at support.airasia.com

The airline warned scammers it would take legal action against individuals or groups who purport to use the AirAsia brand or fraudulently or commit identity theft.

It added that AirAsia would not be held liable for any claims arising from schemes in which it and any of its authorised officers/employees have no involvement.