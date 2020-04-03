Embassy flight list shrinking fast

BANGKOK, 3 April 2020: The British Embassy strongly advises all short-stay travellers remaining in Thailand to return now to the UK while commercial flights are still available.

There are just a few airlines flying services from Thailand, mostly with connections in a third country, but the choice is shrinking fast.

The following airlines still offered some flights from Thailand to the UK up until Thursday, but the embassy warns the situation is changing rapidly.

Although most of the flights are fully booked, there is a chance for passengers to stand by at the airport as seats are usually available due to no shows. Notify the check-in staff at least two hours before the counter closes so that you have sufficient time to get the tickets issued.

Flight status: Airlines with direct flights to the UK

Thai Airways International

All flights from Bangkok (BKK) to Heathrow (LHR) suspended. www.thaiairways.com/

Contact number: +66 2-356-1111, +66 2-356-1122, +66 2-137-4605

British Airways

All flights from Bangkok (BKK) suspended. www.britishairways.com.

Contact numbers: +66 2-1342201-8

EVA Air

BR67 Bangkok (BKK) to Heathrow (LHR) departs at 1230.

No flight operated on 2 April (Thursday). Next flight 3 April (Friday) and 5 April (Sunday). www.evaair.com.

Contact numbers: +66 2-302-7288, +66 2-134-2521-5

Flight status: Airlines with connecting flights.

Lufthansa

LH773 Bangkok (BKK) to Frankfurt (FRA) departed on 2 April at 2300 arriving local time at 0600.

Onward connection from Frankfurt (FRA) to Heathrow (LHR) is Lufthansa flight LH900 departed at 0800. The airline operates three flights per week; Monday, Thursday and Saturday. www.lufthansa.com.

Contact numbers: +66 2-264-2400, +66 2-134-2213, +66 2-654-6800 (call centre)

SWISS

LX181 Bangkok (BKK) to Zurich (ZRH) departed 1245 Thursday arriving in Zurich at 1935. Transit connection (overnight transit) with British Airways flight BA713 leaving at 1325 the next day. Onward connections are available to Manchester. www.swiss.com. Contact number: +66 2-134-2095-6, +66 2-654-6800, +66 2-654-6800 (call centre)

Korean Air

KE652 BKK-ICH departs BKK at 2330 arriving at ICN 0655+1. From 13-27 Apr, the flight will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays only. www.koreanair.com. Contact number: +66-2-620-6999

Qatar Airways

Three flights, with limited availability: QR837 at 0210, QR831 at 0905 and QR833 at 2110 operated on 2 April.

Standby – available to passengers who already hold previously issued Qatar Air tickets. 10% discount for one way travel here, use promo code TRAVELHOME. All bookings must be made online. For more information, refer towww.qatarairways.com.

Contact numbers: +66 2-1341021-23, +66 2-6180499, +66 2-134-3517-8

Finnair

This route from BKK to HEL has now been suspended until the end of June 2020. www.finnair.com. Contact number: +66 2 134 2431-2

KLM

KL876 from Bangkok (BKK) to Amsterdam (AMS) is scheduled to leave on Saturday 4 April at 2230. From 1 April, onwards the airline offers two flights a week, Mondays and Saturdays only. www.klm.com.

Contact number: +66 2-6100800

Ethiopian Airlines

Until the end of April 2020 three flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday). The airline is providing an accommodation voucher during waiting for connecting flight to London. Fully booked on the system but a good chance for standby passengers. www.ethiopianairlines.com. Contact number: +66 2-134-3061-5, +66 2-653-4366-8

Emirates

Flights suspended. www.emirates.com. Contact number: +66 2-664-1040, +66 2-134-3571-2, +66 2-664-1045

Etihad

Flights suspended. Contact number: +66 2-253-0099, +66 2-787-3377.

Regional flights:

Thai Vietjet Air.

Chiang Mai (CNX) to Bangkok (BKK) two flights showing as operational; VZ105 at 1400hrs and V2107 at 2200hrs. www.vietjetair.com

Air Asia

All flights suspended until 30 April. It plans to resume domestic flights 1 May 2020. www.airasia.com. Contact number: +66 2-515-9999

Bangkok Airways

All domestic flights suspended. www.bangkokair.com. Contact number: +66 2-265-5678, +66 2-270-6699.

Nok Air

No flights from Phuket but some domestic flights are operating from other cities in Thailand. www.nokair.co.th. Contact number: +66 -2-900-9955.

For more updates see #TravelAdvice for#Thailand. Checkhttps://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/thailand/ regularly and sign-up to email alerts.