Diamond Princess fit to sail

SINGAPORE, 2 April 2020: Princess Cruises confirmed the comprehensive disinfection of the Diamond Princess vessel has now been completed by US-based BELFOR Holdings Inc.

The process covered all public and crew access areas, staterooms, crew cabins, dining and entertainment areas.

BELFOR was selected from among many top service providers that responded to Princess Cruises global request for proposal. It also secured the approval of the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) which instituted the quarantine of the ship.

Working with oversight by Princess Cruises and MHLW authorities, BELFOR conducted level-three cleaning procedures according to the protocols established, specified, monitored and approved by the Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health (CTEH), MHLW and Princess Cruises.

Implementing the highest regard for the safety and wellbeing of all individuals involved in the disinfection process, technicians have been cleaning using high-grade, full personal protective equipment (PPE). The process entailed first the removal of all linens, bedding, and other material. Then, the team disinfected the entire vessel (all areas in which guests and crew interacted with the vessel) including all high touch surfaces (corridors, handrails, door handles, etc.) and the application of a disinfectant. Disinfection and cleaning also included carpet and hard-surface flooring as well as the entire heating, ventilating, air conditioning (HVAC) systems throughout the ship.

Hundreds of team members from BELFOR’s Japan and North America operations, Environmental, HVAC and Marine Divisions, have been working around the clock since early March to complete the project.

The sanitising of Diamond Princess has been completed, and the vessel was subsequently presented with a certificate by the MHLW lifting the quarantine and confirming Diamond Princess is fit to sail with no traces of COVID-19 on board.

As planned, Diamond Princess has moved from its present location at Daikoku terminal in Yokohama harbour to a nearby shipyard to complete hotel refurbishment – including the replacement of all mattresses, linens, games, toys, and other service items – as well as some planned technical projects. This phase is expected to be completed in May 2020.

Princess Cruises had previously voluntarily paused global operations of its 18 cruise ships until 10 May. Details of subsequent cruise departures will be published in due course.