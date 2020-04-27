Destination Asia starts online training

HONG KONG, 27 April 2020: Destination Asia is offering training for all of its staff across the region focusing on sustainable tourism to emphasise that it is “not a product but a way we do business.”

Destination Asia’s CEO, Monique Arnoux, in a message to partners around the world emphasised the company remains “fully committed to achieving sustainability goals; starting with the staff”.

Noting staff are complying with lockdown measures across Asia while working from home, she said the training programme was an opportunity to “raise awareness and prepare for the implementation of further sustainability initiatives in the near future.”

The training course covers four weeks of online tuition hosted by group sustainability manager, Wanvipa Phanumat, who is hosting online sustainability training with the teams in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Already scheduled for May, the teams in Thailand and Myanmar are preparing for their online training that focuses on companies meeting sustainability goals.

“Our internal guidelines focus on dealing with waste management and our sustainability initiatives to engage staff, suppliers and customers, “said Wanvipa.

The training is part of the goals outlined in ‘Travelife’ certification.

Commenting on the Covid-19 crisis, Arnoux said teams on the ground concentrated on getting customers in Asia home safely during the last 10 weeks, with the last clients departing from Vietnam just a week ago.

“At Destination Asia, we are like you, now all working from home. We are also rising to the challenge by staying optimistic and motivated, finding new ways to stay engaged and connected.”