CX shaves flights to the bone

HONG KONG, 1 April 2020: Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon will operate a “bare skeleton” flight schedule serving just 15 destinations worldwide through April to the end of May.

The latest schedule follows a decision to slash passenger flight capacity by 96% across the network, April and May, due to a dramatic drop in demand and travel restrictions imposed by the government around the world in the battle to contain Covid-19.

Cathay Pacific will operate three flights per week to 12 destinations including London (Heathrow), Los Angeles, Vancouver, Tokyo (Narita), Taipei, New Delhi, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore and Sydney.

Cathay Dragon will operate three flights per week to 3 destinations: Beijing, Shanghai (Pudong), and Kuala Lumpur.

To accommodate travellers’ changing plans, Cathay Pacific is offering free and unlimited changes to all new Cathay Pacific bookings made between 9 March and 20 April 2020.

For details, please visit www.cathaypacific.com

Customers can also visit the airline’s Covid-19 Information Centre to learn more about precautionary measures, the latest travel restrictions as well as refund and ticket changes information for booking impacted by Covid-19.