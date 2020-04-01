CX shaves flights to the bone

HONG KONG, 1 April 2020: Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon will operate a “bare skeleton” flight schedule serving just 15 destinations worldwide through April to the end of May. 

The latest schedule follows a decision to slash passenger flight capacity by 96% across the network, April and May, due to a dramatic drop in demand and travel restrictions imposed by the government around the world in the battle to contain Covid-19.

Cathay Pacific will operate three flights per week to 12 destinations including London (Heathrow), Los Angeles, Vancouver, Tokyo (Narita), Taipei, New Delhi, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore and Sydney.

Cathay Dragon will operate three flights per week to 3 destinations: Beijing, Shanghai (Pudong), and Kuala Lumpur.

To accommodate travellers’ changing plans, Cathay Pacific is offering free and unlimited changes to all new Cathay Pacific bookings made between 9 March and 20 April 2020. 

For details, please visit www.cathaypacific.com

Customers can also visit the airline’s  Covid-19 Information Centre to learn more about precautionary measures, the latest travel restrictions as well as refund and ticket changes information for booking impacted by Covid-19.

Region

Destination

Route

Flight Number

Actual Effective Date

South East Asia

Bangkok

HKG-BKK

CX751

29-Mar

BKK-HKG

CX708

Jakarta

HKG-CGK

CX797

29-Mar

CGK-HKG

CX798

Kuala Lumpur

HKG-KUL

KA725

29-Mar

KUL-HKG

KA734

Manila

MNL-HKG

CX906

29-Mar

HKG-MNL

CX907

Ho Chi Minh City

HKG-SGN

CX799

2-Apr

SGN-HKG

CX764

Singapore

HKG-SIN

CX635

31-Mar

SIN-HKG

CX636

North East Asia

Beijing

HKG-PEK

KA900

29-Mar

PEK-HKG

KA901

Shanghai

HKG-PVG

KA896

30-Mar

PVG-HKG

KA897

Taiwan

HKG-TPE

CX402

3-Apr

HKG-TPE

CX494

TPE-HKG

CX469

TPE-HKG

CX495

Tokyo (Narita)

HKG-NRT

CX520

2-Apr

NRT-HKG

CX521

North America

Los Angeles

HKG-LAX

CX880

29-Mar

HKG-LAX

CX882

LAX-HKG

CX881

LAX-HKG

CX883

Vancouver

HKG-YVR

CX888

31-Mar

YVR-HKG

CX865

Europe

London (Heathrow)

HKG-LHR

CX251

8-Apr

LHR-HKG

CX252

South West Pacific

Sydney

HKG-SYD

CX101

29-Mar

SYD-HKG

CX100

South Asia

India

HKG-DEL

CX695

17-Apr

DEL-HKG

CX698

