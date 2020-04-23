CWT wins EcoVadis top spot

SINGAPORE, 23 April 2020: CWT, a travel management platform, has been awarded Platinum status by EcoVadis, the independent corporate social responsibility (CSR) rating agency.

In the fourth consecutive year of being rated in the top category for its responsible business practices, CWT is among the first group of recipients to receive the new Platinum rating and remains in the top 1% of over 60,000 companies rated worldwide.

CWT’s vice president global responsible business and diversity & inclusion, Françoise Grumberg said: “Our colleagues’ commitment to driving progress in areas and initiatives such as anti-human trafficking, the UN’s Women’s Empowerment Principles, and unconscious bias training, reinforces responsible business as a core tenet of our culture here at CWT.”

EcoVadis rates companies, according to 21 CSR criteria, grouped into four broad themes: Environment, Labor, Fair Business Practices, and Sustainable Procurement. CWT’s performance in each of these four themes was evaluated, assessing policies, actions, and results, and has been recognised as being in the top 1% of all assessed companies.

Platinum status was introduced by EcoVadis in January 2020, surpassing the top standard of Gold with which CWT was awarded in 2017, 2018 and 2019, having been recognised with the Silver rating in 2016.