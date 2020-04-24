Centara signs Vietnam hotels

BANGKOK, 24 April 2020: Centara Hotels & Resorts a leading hotel operator headquartered in Bangkok is expanding its presence in Vietnam.

Earlier this week it confirmed the signing of hotel management agreements for two large-scale resorts being developed by Novaland Group, a leading Vietnamese property and real estate developer.

The management agreements cover Centara’s appointment to manage 2,260 units across the two resorts that are under construction and due to open in 2022 and 2023.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to work with the Novaland team on two stellar properties in exciting destinations. Novaland’s executive team has a great deal of local market expertise, and the company’s reputation is outstanding,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts deputy chief executive officer Markland Blaiklock.

Centara said it would provide more details about the two resorts “that are set to raise the bar in the Vietnamese hospitality scene, very soon.”

However, the Novaland group said on its website that its NovaWorld tourism property model would apply to two projects in south-central Binh Thuan province and southern Ba Ria Vung Tau province.

The two new properties – NovaWorld Phan Thiet and NovaWorld Binh Chau – will include second-home, tourism, and entertainment elements.

A Novaland representative said the development of the two projects is part of its strategy to develop tourism property projects of 100ha or more with second-home villas, hotels, resorts, theme parks, safari parks, or golf courses.