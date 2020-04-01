Boutique hotel gains luxury branding

BANGKOK, 1 April 2020: Newly opened Villa de Pranakorn, a boutique hotel in Bangkok’s historic Sam Yot district, has just become a member of Relais & Châteaux, a global luxury hotel and restaurant association.

Villa de Pranakorn is the first hotel in Bangkok to join the global brand.

Established in 1954, the brand represents independently run properties and restaurants across the world.

“We are extremely excited about this partnership with Villa de Pranakorn… the first hotel in Bangkok in our collection, perfectly located in the historic district of the city,” said Relais & Châteaux president Philippe Gombert.

Having opened its doors to guests last February, the 47-key hotel is located in the Thai capital’s old quarter.

Set around an open-air courtyard pool, Villa de Pranakorn hotel features an urban, minimalist design inspired by the area’s Sino-Portuguese heritage and architecture. The property appointed Erik Lannge as the general manager.

Plastic-free

Working with the local eco-friendly company, Panpuri, in-room guest amenities are made from bamboo or packed in stone paper.

The hotel also works with Nordaq, a water filtration company, to produce its own still drinking water onsite.

This enables every guest to refill their own glass water bottle free-of-charge during their stay, rather than using harmful plastic versions. Every room will be equipped with two complimentary water bottles – one still and one sparkling.