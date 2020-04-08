Airlines cull more flights

BANGKOK, 8 April 2020: There appears to be no end in sight for airlines and governments. They continue to cancel services and impose strict quarantine measures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese officials in Haiphong, Danang and Quang Nam imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine on all travellers arriving from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and other areas in the country. The travellers are expected to cover the cost of their quarantine. Thái Bình and Quảng Ninh now deny all non-essential travellers entry.

Malaysia’s aviation authorities halted all international flights through Penang International Airport Monday until further notice.

Sri Lanka’s Civil Aviation Authority extended an ongoing ban on all incoming international flights indefinitely. It was due to end 7 April.

India’s Air Deccan suspends flight operations, following a decline in revenues and demand triggered by the global Covid-19 outbreak and India’s travel restrictions.

British Airways will suspend all direct flights operations between the United Kingdom and Japan 8 April.

Biman Airlines confirmed Monday international, and domestic flights continue to be grounded until 14 April.

Lufthansa and other airlines in the group will continue to suspend commercial flight operations through 3 May.

Pakistan International Airlines has stopped all flights from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport until further notice.

Authorities in Russia stopped all repatriation flights 4 April after all passenger flights were suspended 27 March.

All commercial flights between the UK and Sweden halt 9 April.

United Airlines officials announced that around 90% of flights have now been suspended through Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, and LaGuardia Airport, New York, for at three weeks.

American Airlines similar cuts impacting on flights through Newark Liberty, New York-LaGuardia and New York-JFK airports.

(Source: Government and airline advisories)