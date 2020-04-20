AirAsia to resume domestic flights

KUALA LUMPUR, 20 April 2020: AirAsia is set to resume its scheduled domestic flights commencing in Malaysia by 29 April followed by a roll-out of aircraft to serve domestic routes in other Asian nations where it has airline companies.

Other AirAsia fleets across Southeast Asia will commence domestic services starting with Thailand and the Philippines on 1 May 2020, India (4 May 2020) and Indonesia (7 May 2020), subject to approval from the authorities.

The resumption of services will initially be for key selected domestic routes, which will increase gradually to include international destinations around the network, once the situation improves and governments lift borders and travel restrictions.

The flights are already open for booking via the airasia.com website and its mobile app. Passengers may use their credit accounts to redeem for these flights.

Further details on more routes and flight schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, subject to approval from the authorities.

AirAsia Group president airlines, Bo Lingam said: “We are very pleased to be able to fly again and to serve our guests starting with domestic routes, and hope to resume full operations as soon as possible.

“We have undertaken a thorough review of our guest handling procedures both on the ground and onboard in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. We have been working closely with the airport authorities to ensure that all the relevant precautionary measures are in place to ensure a safe, pleasant and comfortable journey for everyone.

“At AirAsia, the safety and wellbeing of our guests and employees is always our highest priority.

We work actively with all our regulators, local governments, civil aviation and health authorities, including adhering to guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to ensure the highest standards of compliance and conformance are in place for every single flight we operate in our network.”

Passengers will need to practise the universally recommended protective precautionary measures including wearing a mask, social distancing and observing high personal hygiene. The aircraft, which are fitted with hospital-standard High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, will also be sent for thorough disinfection after each flight.

Passengers should keep updated via Travel Advisories issued by AirAsia on airasia.com.