Vietnam tightens health checks

HANOI, 12 March 2020: Vietnam has suspended visa-free travel for citizens from countries that have more than 500 confirmed cases, or 50 plus new cases a day.

Vietnam has 34 confirmed cases as of 11 March, 16 recovered cases and no deaths. However, nine British tourists who had visited the World Heritage town of Hoi An are now under quarantine.

In response to the Covid-19 outbreak Vietnam has temporarily suspended visa exemptions for citizens from the following countries:

South Korea Spain Germany France Italy Sweden United Kingdom Denmark Finland Norway

Countries with more than 500 confirmed cases of Covid-19, or more than 50 new cases a day, can also expect to have visa exemptions suspended according to the latest travel advisories issued in Vietnam.

Travel agencies warn that Vietnam may refuse to grant visas to travellers who show symptoms of Covid-19 at immigration checkpoints or place them in mandatory quarantine.

All travellers to Vietnam from mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Italy, and Iran must carry out medical declarations and medical checks before being granted entering the country.

Also, all travellers to Vietnam will be required to submit a health declaration upon arrival. Travellers showing symptoms of Covid-19 at the airport will undergo a medical check and could be placed in a 14-day quarantine at designated health facilities in Vietnam.

Activities for Visit Vietnam Year 2020 in Ninh Binh, Hoa Lu have been postponed. Organisers have also announced that some tourism and sporting events have now been postponed or cancelled.

Events and festivals

Huế Festival 2020 – postponed to 28 August 2020.

Da Lat Sufferfest – postponed.

Quang Binh Marathon – postponed.

Techcombank Ha Noi Marathon – postponed.

Sunrise Sprint – postponed to 3 May 2020.

Danang International Fireworks Festival 2020 – cancelled.

Da Lat Ultra Trail 2020 – postponed to June 19-21, 2020.

Vietnam’s inaugural Formula One Grand Prix will take place in Hanoi as planned on 5 April 2020.

Pedestrian and walking zones in Hue and Hanoi that are popular gathering places for locals and tourists have been closed until the situation improves.

Source: Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board