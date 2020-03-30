Vietnam postpones festivals

HANOI, 30 March 2020: Tourism officials confirmed at the weekend more festivals and events have been cancelled or postponed in alignment with the government’s directive to reduce public gatherings in the country.

Earlier in the month, authorities postponed the F1 Vietnam Grand Prix with no hint of the new dates. The entire global F1 race series has been postponed.

Other events and festivals postponed include:

Huế Festival 2020 – postponed to 28 August 2020;

Da Lat Sufferfest – postponed;

Quang Binh Marathon – postponed;

Techcombank Ha Noi Marathon – postponed;

Sunrise Sprint -postponed to 3 May 2020;

Danang International Fireworks Festival 2020 – cancelled;

Da Lat Ultra Trail 2020 – postponed to 19 to 21 June 2020.

Several tourist sites closed in March. They include tourism sites in Ha Long Bay, Cat Ba, Bai Tu Long Bay, Ninh Binh, Phong Nha, My Son Sanctuary, Hue Citadel, and Perfume Pagoda.

Pedestrian-only streets in Hue, Hoi An and Hanoi have been suspended and kept open to vehicular traffic until further notice.