Vietjet offers insurance perk

SINGAPORE, 24 March 2020: Vietjet is providing insurance for all its passengers under the branding “ Sky Covid Care” to win back passengers.

The insurance cover starts at VND20,000,000 (USD857) and tops out at VND200,000,000 (USD8,570) for passengers using the airline’s services in Vietnam up to 30 June 2020.

All passengers are eligible for insurance cover within 30 days from their flight date on routes in Vietnam, regardless of the location where the infection was detected.

The airline suspended international flights to destinations in Southeast Asia, last week, but continues to offer full services on routes within Vietnam.

Vietjet said it is paying the insurance premiums to help passengers and cabin crew should they test positive for the virus during their stay in Vietnam.

To be eligible, passengers have to provide all required information in accordance with Vietjet’s “Terms and conditions” when purchasing tickets and using Vietjet’s services.

Passengers also have to comply with all regulations for disease prevention and control by Vietjet, the Ministry of Health and local authorities.

More information on the insurance scheme is available on Vietjet’s website at www.vietjetair.com.