Tourism chief self quarantines

MANILA, 31 March 2020: The Philippines’ Tourism Secretary, Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, goes into self-quarantine after meeting the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Chief of Staff, Gen Felimon Santos Jr who tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, Romulo-Puyat noted that she was in close contact with Santos in a meeting last week.

“Since I do not show any symptoms, I will not be tested in order to save the limited supply of testing kits. By staying at home, I will not put anyone at risk. The safety of those around me is my priority,” she said.

Romulo-Puyat said she would continue working while in self-quarantine as the Department of Tourism staff are performing their duties remotely since the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon began.

To date, the DOT has assisted 11,863 travellers nationwide while 1,466 remain stranded, mostly from Region 7 (Central Visayas), 700; Region 11 (Davao region), 218; and Region 5 (Bicol), 177.

(Source: PNA)