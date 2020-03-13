Smoother sailing on cancellations

SINGAPORE 13 March 2020: Norwegian Cruise Line has introduced a ” Peace of Mind Policy” offering guests who book voyages through 30 September 2020 the opportunity to cancel up to 48 hours before the sail date and receive a 100% future cruise credit for use on any sailings through 31 December 2022.

This offer applies to all new guests as well as those who had booked voyages from 10 March onwards.

“We understand travellers are thinking carefully about their next vacation, and we are here to reassure them that now is the right time to start planning,” said Norwegian Cruise Line, president and chief executive officer Harry Sommer.