Royal Cliff’s spa wins award

PATTAYA, 4 March 2020: The Cliff Spa of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group was recently awarded the 2019 Best Spa Destination in Thailand by Haute Grandeur Global Spa Awards.

Winning the award through a rigorous rating process relying on quality feedback from guests, the Cliff Spa demonstrated it offers an extraordinary spa, health and wellness experience.

Considered one of the most anticipated awards in the hotel industry, the Haute Grandeur recognises the finest hospitality experiences across seven continents and more than 60 countries and attracts entries from the top luxury hospitality brands that vie for the ultimate accolade in overall excellence each year.

The Cliff Spa provides a natural wellness sanctuary noted for offering unforgettable rejuvenation and exceptional experiences. Located in the Royal Cliff Grand Hotel and the Royal Wing Suites & Spa, Cliff Spa offers 18 treatment suites, saunas, steam rooms and Jacuzzis with a mission to provide the finest treatments from around the world.

Located on a 64-acre private parkland estate overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group operates four award-winning hotels.

To book an ultimate spa experience or for more information, contact the Cliff Spa at (+66) 38-250-421 Ext. 2828 or email cliffspa@royalcliff.com.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group or Cliff spa, please visit www.royalcliff.com or www.cliffspathailand.com