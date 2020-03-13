Princess docks cruises for 60 days

SINGAPORE, 12 March 2020: In response to the global spread of Covid-19, Princess Cruises announced that it will voluntarily pause global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months, impacting voyages departing 12 March to 10 May.

“Princess Cruises is a global vacation company that serves more than 50,000 guests daily from 70 countries as part of our diverse business, and it is widely known that we have been managing the implications of COVID-19 on two continents,” said Princess Cruises president, Jan Swartz. “By taking this bold action of voluntarily pausing the operations of our ships, it is our intention to reassure our loyal guests, team members and global stakeholders of our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of all who sail with us, as well as those who do business with us, and the countries and communities we visit around the world,” added Swartz.

Those currently onboard a cruise that will end in the next five days will continue to sail as expected through the end of the itinerary so that onward travel arrangements are not disrupted.

Current voyages that are underway and extend beyond 17 March will be ended at the most convenient location for guests, factoring in operational requirements.

Global sailings will pause for 60 days from 12 March.

Princess said it would do everything possible to return each guest home with the greatest amount of care possible.

“During this time, our operations and medical teams across the fleet will remain vigilant in their care and service for guests and crew on board.”

For those who are impacted by this business decision, Princess is offering guests the opportunity to transfer 100% of the money paid for their cancelled cruise to a future cruise of their choice.

To add a bonus incentive for guests to accept this offer, the company will add an additional generous future cruise credit benefit which can be applied to the cruise fare.

In addition, Princess will honour this offer for those guests who had made final payment and cancelled their booking on or after 4 February 2020. The future cruise credit can be used on any voyage departing through 1 May 2022.

Princess will protect travel advisor commissions on bookings for cancelled cruises that were paid in full and for the total amount of the future cruise credits, in recognition of the critical role they play in the cruise line’s business and success.

If the future cruise credit option does not work for some guests, they will be able to complete an electronic form on Princess.com to request a cash refund. Princess asks guests not to call the Reservation Call Center due to the possibility of high call volumes and the potential of long on-hold wait times due to this unprecedented action. Guests and their travel advisors will be sent communications on how to manage cancellations and desired compensation. Information and instructions for requesting a refund are available online at Princess.com.

In a video posted on YouTube, Jan Swartz shares that “while this is a difficult business decision, we firmly believe it is the right one and is in alignment with our company’s core values. Rest assured the long-serving and dedicated professionals at our company will make the best use of this time to prepare Princess Cruises’ fleet of cruise ships for a successful return to operation to serve our guests by delivering an exceptional vacation experience.”

Loyal guests, employees, travel advisor partners and business partners around the world have asked what they can do support Princess Cruises

and its more than 35,000 team members in these challenging times.

The answer is simple. Book a cruise with Princess and bring family and friends along. The company offers over 180 itineraries to popular and exotic destinations around the globe.

Princess Cruises plans to be back in operation beginning with cruises departing 11 May 2020.