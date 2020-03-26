Oriental’s Garden Wing remains open

BANGKOK, 26 March 2020: Mandarin Oriental Bangkok a riverside landmark and the city oldest hotel remains open although bookings are limited to the hotel’s Garden Wing.

The hotel’s communications director said, Wednesday, the Garden Wing remains open for accommodation bookings but is operating under the latest advice from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The BMA restricts access only to resident guests until midnight 12 April when its instructions will be reviewed.

“We continue to monitor the current situation closely and are following the direction of the World Health Organization and relevant local health and government authorities,” the hotel stated in an email.

The property has been welcoming travellers for more than 143 years, making it one of the oldest five-star hotels in the world. According to a recent Bloomberg report, it is currently undertaking a facelift that has a USD90 million price tag.

Renovations unveiled in November 2019 are scheduled to be completed in April, but that date might be postponed to later in the year due to the current public health crisis.