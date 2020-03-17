Oakwood names regional GM

SINGAPORE, 17 March 2020: Oakwood, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments, has promoted Lina Abdullah to the role of regional general manager.

She will continue to hold her current position of general manager of Oakwood Hotel & Residence Sri Racha in Chonburi, Thailand.

Her promotion is part of a move to streamline Oakwood’s operations and business plans for the Asia Pacific. She will oversee a cluster of six properties in Thailand as well as pre-opening projects in Cambodia and Myanmar while maintaining the growth of Oakwood’s portfolio in these countries.

She started her Oakwood journey in March 2015 by managing the former Oakwood Residence Garden Towers Bangna, Bangkok and went on to open Oakwood Hotel & Residence Sri Racha in 2017.

The group aims to manage 100 Oakwood properties within the next three years, according to Oakwood Asia Pacific vice president operations Paul Stocker.