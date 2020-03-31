Myanmar stops international flights

YANGON, 31 March 2020: Myanmar closed all airports to international flights effective midnight 30 March until 13 April.

Last week, the country closed land borders with Thailand and Laos mainly to prevent migrant workers returning to the country ahead of the traditional New Year and water festival that has since been cancelled.

Restrictions were in place for some international flights from China, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, while Bangkok Airways reduced or withdrew services to Yangon, Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw airports earlier in the month.

Myanmar’s Department of Civil Aviation announced the subsequent ban on all international flights on its website 29 March.

The ban stops all flights to Yangon, Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw the three designated international gateway airports. There are exceptions. Cargo flights, relief missions and medical evacuations are allowed but a night stop could result in the airline crew quarantined for 14 days in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the suspension of all types of visas for foreign nationals from all countries with effect from 29 March through to 30 April.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement posted on its website, 28 March, said the temporary suspension covered all types of visas from all countries except for diplomats accredited to Myanmar, United Nations officials who are resident in Myanmar and crew of ships and aircraft operating to and from Myanmar allowed under DCA’s latest ruling.

The travel ban also extends to ASEAN member countries that have bilateral agreements that allow visa-free stays. That right has now been removed temporarily.

Foreign nationals who are required to visit Myanmar for a compelling reason can contact the nearest Myanmar embassy.

Myanmar has 10 confirmed cases of Covid-19.