Mövenpick opens Phu Quoc resort

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, 6 March 2020: Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts opens its first resort on the popular tourist island of Phu Quoc off the southern coast of Vietnam.

Located on the island’s Ong Lang beach, Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc comes with 305 rooms, while the adjacent Mövenpick Residences Phu Quoc offers 329 apartment-style residences and 79 pool villas.

Facilities include three restaurants (Aura Beach Club, The Islander Restaurant and Lang Chai) and a 720 square metre ballroom that can host events for up to 860 guests. It also offers six swimming pools, a kids zone and a fitness centre.

The hotel group appointed Philippe Le Bourhis, as general manager of Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc.

To celebrate its launch, Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc offers a weekend getaway at rates starting at USD87 (VND2,000,000) per night in a Studio Mountain View King room with breakfast for two and a daily credit of USD44 (VND1,000,000), which can be redeemed for dining or spa treatments.

Despite being billed as the best starting rate, an actual search on the Accor Group’s website presents a rate of USD100 and when VAT is added the overnight will cost you USD116 with two breakfasts included. The site is not that user-friendly requiring far too many clicks and reloads to get to to a price and the booking page.

Comparisons are not possible with popular booking sites such as Booking.com and Agoda. They are not currently featuring the resort, although that might change downstream when the resort sees what it is missing in a very competitive island market. Lacking OTA channel rate quotes is a downer if you like to compare rates on independent sites to ensure you get the best possible price. It leaves you wondering if there is a better deal out there in cyberspace.

The opening offer is valid from now until 31st October 2020.

Mövenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc and Mövenpick Residence Phu Quoc is located at 1 Ong Lang Beach, a 35-minute car transfer from Phu Quoc International Airport.