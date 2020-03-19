Lufthansa eases rebooking rules

SINGAPORE, 19 March 2020: Airlines in the Lufthansa Group have revised rebooking conditions as travel demand plummets due to the Covid-19 threat.

Made up of Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and

Air Dolomiti, the group, is now offering customers the option of keeping their ticket valid without having to commit to a new flight date directly.

Existing bookings will be cancelled, but the ticket validity and value will remain unchanged, allowing customers to choose a new date and rebook any time up until 31 December 2020.

The rule applies to tickets booked up to and including 12 March 2020 and having a confirmed original travel date up to and including 30 April 2020.

Customers are requested to inform the airlines of their desired rebooking by 1 June 2020. No rebooking fees will be charged. If the original fare is no longer available, the corresponding difference must be paid when rebooking. In addition, customers can also rebook to another destination without fees.

Describing the offer as a goodwill arrangement, Lufthansa Group Airlines says it is responding to customer requests seeking more flexibility regarding travel plans given the current exceptional circumstances.

Meanwhile, Austrian Airlines has suspended all services from 18 to 28 March in response to entry bans and decreasing demand. The last flight before the suspension on 18 March departed from Chicago O’Hare Airport in the US and landed in Vienna early morning 19 March.