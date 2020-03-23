Lao Airlines trims flights

VIENTIANE, 23 March 2020: Lao Airlines has made drastic changes to its international flight schedule in Asia, effective at the weekend through to the end of April.

It said the cuts were made in response to the spread of Covid-19 across the region, although Laos has no reported cases of the highly contagious disease.

The airline confirmed it was cancelling plans to inaugurate a new service from Vientiane to Danang in central Vietnam without setting new dates for the launch.

Flight changes

Guangzhou (CAN)

Flights reduced to Tuesdays and Saturdays. Passengers who wish to travel to Guangzhou will be tested and quarantined at the airport for 14 days.

Passengers must have cash equivalent to USD2,000 as part of the requirement to enter Guangzhou.

Kunming (KMG)

Flights reduced to three days; Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. Passengers who wish to travel to Guangzhou will be tested and quarantined at the airport for 14 days.

Passengers must have the cash equivalent of USD2,000 as part of the requirement to enter Kunming.

Flights suspended

Seoul (ICN) until 30 April.

Chengdu (CTU) until 1 April.

Changzhou (CZX) until 30 April.

Shanghai (PVG) until 30 April.

Wenzhou (WNZ) until 30 April.

Jinghong (JHG) until 30 April.

Hanoi (HAN)

QV311/312 until 30 April

QV313/314 &QV315/316 until 30 April.

Ho Chi Minh (SGN)

QV515/516 until 30 April.

Phnom Penh (PNH)

QV4920/4921 until 30 April.

Siem Reap (REP)

QV525/526 from 31 March to 30 April.

Bangkok (BKK)

QV441/442 until 20 April.

QV445/446 20 April.

QV223/224 20 April.

QV633/634 until 20 April.

Chiang Mai (CNX)

QV635/636 until 20 April.