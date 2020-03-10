Langkawi moves art festival

LANGKAWI, 10 March 2020: The Langkawi Art Biennale 2020 has been postponed from its original dates in March to 2 October to 2 November 2020.

Organisers of the event said the postponement was due to uncertainties over the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The safety of our participants and visitors are more important,” the organisers said in a press statement. “ Due to the outbreak of Covid-19 worldwide, many of our participants from various countries have been advised not to travel or are unable to do sol due to travel bans.”

Participants are invited to attend LAB 2020 from 2 to 8 October for the main calendar events followed by the exhibition that will continue to 2 November 2020,

More than 100 international and local visual artists and sculptors from 30 countries such as Japan, Italy, Spain, Mauritius, Philippines and Malaysia will converge on Langkawi to exhibit their artworks.

The event’s theme “Environment and Culture,” remains unchanged.

Artists will display works in oil, acrylic and watercolour as well as mixed media, digital art, installation art and sculptures.

Commenting on the event’s objective, the organisers say “it will introduce Langkawi through the eyes of artists to the world.”

This is the 3rd edition of Langkawi Art Biennale that has raised the profile of the island as an emerging destination for artists.

The island’s tourism agencies are offering accommodation and art tourism packages.

Organised by Persatuan Pengurusan Art Malaysia, the vision and mission are to turn Langkawi into an international contemporary art destination.

For more details visit: www.langkawiartbiennale.com