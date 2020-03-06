Kuoni lines up top-flight family spots

LONDON, 6 March 2020: Luxury travel company, Kuoni, released its top 10 most popular family destinations for 2020, this week with the Maldives taking the top spot, followed by Mauritius and Thailand.

Kuoni Travel UK is part of DER Touristik, one of Europe’s leading travel groups.

Family bookings are on the increase by around 10% this year, according to Kuoni booking data.

The Maldives topped the list of family holiday destinations for 2020, followed by Mauritius and Thailand, but four European destinations also featured in Kuoni’s top 10. Greece had the highest score making fourth place ahead of Italy, Spain and Portugal.

The Maldives retained its position as the best-selling premium hot spot for the 17th year running with its position strengthened by a crop of new resorts, Kunoi’s report stated.

Mauritius remains a firm favourite and has leapt up to the second place. Continued investment in hotels means they set a high bar for premium travel which is hard to beat, ranging from high-end luxury pool villas to rustic chic.

The Worldwide Travel Report also revealed a 10% rise in family bookings for 2020, and an 8% rise in family bookings which include three generations of a family travelling together ( grandparents, parents and children).

Kuoni’s family travel experts report that these multiple generation holidays are often paid for by grandparents to celebrate a big occasion.

Anecdotally, travel experts at Kuoni report that children are driving the agenda as never before, with young travellers central to selecting the holiday and many paying a close eye on the environment, conservation projects and how animals are cared for in destinations.

Top 10 Family Destinations

Maldives

Mauritius

Thailand

Greece

USA

Mexico

UAE

Italy

Spain

Portugal