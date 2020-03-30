TEL AVIV, Israel, 30 March 2020: KAYAK joins AeroCRS Network a move that will allow AeroCRS airline customers to distribute their content on KAYAK.com directly from the AeroCRS Network distribution platform.

Established in 2004, KAYAK processes over 6 billion queries across its platforms annually, helping millions of travellers worldwide make travel bookings.

KAYAK searches hundreds of travel sites to show travellers the information they need to find the right flights, hotels, rental cars, and vacation packages.

AeroCRS Network is an online distribution platform for airlines, with +20 direct APIs to online distribution channels around the world, which can increase airline sales and boost the online presence.

AeroCRS airlines that are signed up for AeroCRS Network are able to activate KAYAK connection directly from their system and obtain visibility on all KAYAK brands, which include: SWOODOO, checkfelix, momondo, Cheapflights, and Mundi.

AeroCRS LTD, a high tech company, based in Tel Aviv, Israel with 50 airline subscribers.

The system includes inventory management, reservations and flights management, fares management, B2C, B2B, DCS, FFP, full reporting centre, BI Dashboard, API for 3rd party integrations including GDS, OTAs and much more.