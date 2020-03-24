Indotrek designs Mekong adventure

HO CHI MINH CITY, 24 March 2020: With a mosaic of ethnic cultures and the diverse topography of the Mekong River, Thailand and Laos are prime destinations for intrepid adventurers.

And one of Asia’s leading active tour operators, Indotrek appeal to travellers to take a walk on the wild side in this beguiling part of Southeast Asia courtesy of a fresh itinerary that links the two nations between Chiang Mai, the capital of northern Thailand, and Luang Prabang, former royal residence and now a World Heritage town in northern Laos.

Right now the itinerary is strewn with obstacles mainly due to entry restrictions as countries battle Covid-19. Add to that the collapse of airline services and this not a good time to launch a new adventure tour. But it won’t be too long before we send the virus packing and travel ideas like this will take off. Yes, it is now the stuff of armchair travel, but not for long.

So dream on and see this new tour could unfold in a thrilling exploration and a memorable experience amidst incredible natural assets of the Mekong Region.

Northern Thailand and Laos are regarded as being among the region’s visual highlights. And it’s hard not to be blown away by the area’s jungle-clad mountains and deep river valleys.

Over the course of 13 unforgettable days, guests will be able to plot a course through these landscapes between the two urban centres.

Active components of the adventure include trekking, kayaking and cycling with highlights including an ascent of Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s highest mountain and bike ride through the famous Golden Triangle – the area where the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar converge.

Nature lovers will appreciate the chance to trek through the Lao jungle with rescued elephants as their companions. Cultural enrichment, meanwhile, comes via experiences such as homestays in minority villages and encounters with saffron-robed monks.

“I’m very excited about launching this tour. I really believe that it has it all,” says Indotrek brand manager Adam de Lancey. “At Indotrek, our aim is to offer bucket-list adventures that allow our guests to really scratch below the surface of our destinations.

“This adventure – along with all our journeys – will offer a great blend of unique, one-off experiences in a package that is accessible and fun.”

The Chiang Mai to Luang Prabang journey is one of nine epic itineraries that will be offered by Indotrek in its “signature series” of departures later this year and into 2021. Other adventures in the portfolio range from a multi-adventure exploration of Cambodia’s more remote areas to a south to north cycling odyssey in Vietnam between the country’s southern hub, Ho Chi Minh City, and its capital Hanoi.

For more information emailenquiries@indotrek.com. Online brochures can be browsed here.

Editor’s Note: Forced downtime gives us an opportunity to sit comfy and enjoy armchair travel. Yes, we have to stay safe and practise social distancing, but we can still plan our next trip in detail ready to go when Covid-19 is kicked into oblivion. If you have a great trip worth promoting send us the highlights and outline.