India increases border screening

NEW DELHI, 19 March 2020: India’s Union Home Secretary, Shri Ajay Bhalla, reviewed levels of preparedness to contain the Covid-19 threat at border checkpoints bordering Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

India Press Information Bureau reported , Tuesday, that the Home Secretary held a video conference with Chief Secretaries of various states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

He confirmed doctors were executing health screenings at various transit points and border areas.

Officials in the states bordering neighbouring countries must deploy doctors around the clock equipped with testing kits and other medical supplies during operating hours at all border checkpoints that remain open.

The Home Secretary said the measures should ensure 100% screening is done without fail at all land border checkpoints.