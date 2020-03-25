India declares lockdowns

NEW DELHI, 25 March 2020: To curb the spread of COVID-19, India banned all international commercial flights for one week from 22 March.

All domestic flights stopped at midnight on 24 March. Earlier this month the country halted the issue of tourist visas.

Meanwhile, the government has confirmed a lockdown in 82 areas where a high number of Covid-19 infections have been reported. It includes major cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. The lockdowns came into effect at 0600, 23 March and will continue to midnight on 31 March.

It will cause disruptions of public transport and non-essential services to ensure social distancing and ensure people comply with the stay-at-home rule.

Travel advisories warn that individual states are imposing their own lockdown restrictions that in many instances include closing domestic airports through to 31 March.

Restrictions vary depending on the state, but only emergency and essential services such as food stores, pharmacies and gas stations are allowed to operate.