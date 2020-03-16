Hot spots for Pattaya’s fusion food

PATTAYA, 16 March 2020: Pattaya is a popular destination on the eastern Gulf coast of Thailand, just 147km southeast of Bangkok – a mere two-hour drive.

If you’re looking for suggestions on where to eat around Pattaya, here are some places you can explore, ranging from cafes serving up fusion food to places where you can find authentic local delicacies.

Casa Lapin XL Pattaya

This Thai speciality café is well-known among coffee lovers. Casa Lapin, which means House of Rabbits, boasts an exciting selection of aromatic coffee and wholesome dishes on its menu.

Located in North Pattaya, Casa Lapin take the art of coffee seriously. From the selection of coffee beans to the bean roasting and even the presentation of beverages by the barista team. The coffee beans are mainly from Northern Thailand, and the selection of coffee beans varies in different seasons. Thus coffee lovers can discover a delightful diversity of the coffee beans offering unique flavours and aroma.

Photo from Casa Lapin Facebook

Address: 666/88 Moo. 5, Na Kluea Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150 +66 38 197 666; +66 65 715 6022.

9 am to 10 pm (Mon-Thurs)

8 am to 12 am (Fri –Sun)

https://www.facebook.com/Casa-Lapin-Specialty-Coffee-468989990542751/

Lou Café Pattaya

Located in the quiet suburbs of Pattaya city, this hidden gem is a perfect place to escape from the hustle-bustle of the city. Inspired by nature, Lou Café offers a soothing ambience with its aesthetically-pleasing décor featuring a flair for plants and greenery. Every corner of the café is thoughtfully adorned with small plants and filled with natural light.

Immerse yourself with their artisan coffee and home-baked desserts. Our favourite picks are the baked sweet potatoes with a dollop of whipped cream and cinnamon powder, creamy custard pudding and a gluten-free banana blueberry muffin.

Photo from Lou Café Official Website

Address: ChaloemPhrakiat 16 Alley, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150. +66 80 303 3033

www.facebook.com/loucafepattaya

Surf and Turf Pattaya

Located on the NaKlua Beach, Surf & Turf Pattaya offers a casual dining experience by the sea. The restaurant boasts a chic and modern look with the spacious outdoor seating overlooking the white sandy beaches.

The menu at Surf & Turf Beach Pattaya is enormous, ranging from Thai, Italian, European and other fusion food. Note that the place is popular during dinner hours, while reservations are not compulsory, but is recommended.

Address: 499/5 Moo 5 Wongamart Beach, Naklua soi 16,

Banglamung, Pattaya. +66 91 758 3895

www.facebook.com/Surfandturf.pattaya

Trattoria Pizzeria Toscana Pattaya

This is one of the best Italian restaurants in Pattaya, located within a short walking distance away from Hard Rock Hotel Pattaya.

On the menu is an array of satiating yet delicious Italian dishes made with fresh produce from the owner’s organic farm. Our favourite picks are the seafood spaghetti and Tiramisu.

Address: 98/4 Soi 6/1 North Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Chonburi 20150. +66 81 861 3446

www.facebook.com/toscanapattayabeach

Doo Dee Noodles

This humble diner is best known for its Tom Yam Noodle Soup – an iconic thick, savoury broth and fresh lime juice. Doo Dee Noodles offers different combinations of seafood, meats and vegetables. You can customise your Tom Yam soup by selecting the level of spiciness.

A must-have with your tom yum noodles is the crispy deep-fried fish skin dish. Complete your meal with a local cold dessert like Thai traditional style ice-cream. This is a restaurant you want to visit for an affordable and fuss-free meal.

Address: Sukhumvit Road Naklua, Pattaya, 20150

(Nearby the Bangkok Hospital Pattaya)

+66 64 553 5361

www.bit.ly/doodeepty

The Silver Lining by The Glasshouse

Photo from The Silver Lining by The Glasshouse Facebook

This Instagrammable restaurant located at Wongamat Beach is a perfect option for a romantic dinner with a magical sunset view. The restaurant is reminiscent of a colonial beach house and shaded by pine trees.

It is best to be there before sunset to enjoy the beach and the view before the meal. The menu is quite extensive with both European and Thai food. Recommended dishes include corn salad, deep-fried seafood with salted egg and Cha Pluu (wild betel leaf).

Address: Soi Na Klua 18,

Banglamung, Chonburi 20150. +66 38 255 922

www.facebook.com/TheGlassHousePattaya

