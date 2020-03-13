Halong bay trips axed

HANOI, 13 March 2020: Halong Bay has closed to all tourism activity according to an order issued by the chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh Province, Dang Huy Hau.

Blaming the “temporary closure” of the World Heritage bay on the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, the chairman conceded it “become increasingly complicated, to prevent the spread and ensure safety for tourists and the local community in Quang Ninh.”

Effective from 1200, 12 March, the closure extends to the popular Halong Bay and other neighbouring bays frequented by day-tourists and the overnight cruises. The statement identified Halong Bay, Bai Tu Long Bay, Yen Tu Site and the Co To Tourist Area.

No permits to stay on cruises in Halong Bay will be issued. However, cruise boats and tourists in the identified destinations can continue with their itineraries but must “finish the trips soon”.

The Tourism Department, the Information and Communications Department, and the People’s Committees of Halong, Cam Pha Uong Bi, Van Don and Co To, the Quang Ninh Tourism Board have been instructed to send notices to tourism enterprises, local residents and tourists explaining to all involved parties that they must strictly follow the directions of the Quang Ninh People’s Committee.